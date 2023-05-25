Brazilian Star Targets Chelsea Return

Shanghai SIPG midfielder Oscar admits he’d like to re-sign for Chelsea.

Oscar left Chelsea for China in 2016.

“It’s of course a dream to come back to Chelsea,” the Brazilian told talkSPORT. “Everyone knows the passion that I have for this club.

“I have a lot of good memories from there… I still have dreams to play for this team. So if I can come back to Europe or to Chelsea, then hopefully we can talk.”

On Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to take charge of Chelsea, Oscar said: “He’s a good coach, he works very hard and Pochettino has a strong team, they play like a team normally.

“Maybe this can help Chelsea for next season. I think he will help a lot. I think the players need to show the coach that they want to stay at Chelsea, they want to fight for everything.

