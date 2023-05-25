Eintracht Frankfurt Interested In Orban

German club Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in a summer move for Nigeria forward, Gift Orban.

Orban has attracted the interest of a number of clubs in Europe following his stellar showing for Belgian Pro League outfit, KAA Gent.

The young striker only linked up with the Buffalos from Norwegian second division club, Staebek in January.

The 20-year-old has scored 20 goals in 20 games across all competitions for Gent since his arrival.

Eintracht Frankfurt are targeting Orban as replacement for France forward, Kolo Muani, who is set to leave the club this summer.

Gent have no intention of selling the player but could demand around €40m from potential suitors.

