Excitement As Dr Winifred Awosika AYSC Trophy Tour Arrives Uganda

After an eventful eight days in Nigeria, the Dr Winifred Awosika Africa Youth Scrabble Championship Trophy continues its tour across Africa as it is set to arrive Uganda from the host country on Thursday.

The Trophy Tour which is one of the major activities planned by Pan Africa Scrabble Association (PANASA)to herald the maiden tournament holding in Lagos from August 24-28 this year is meant to galvanised school children and genetate awareness across the continent on the importance the sport plays in their development.

The cup created by Swatkins- one of the best makers of tournament trophies, began its movement from Ghana where it was welcomed by the Minister of Sports and the Local Organising Committee chairman of the 2024 Africa Games.

It’s visit to the former Gold Coast yielded a request by the LOC for scrabble to be one of the sports in the African Olympics.

In Kenya, a red carpet was rolled out as the government, scrabble community and the youths spread their arms to…