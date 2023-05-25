FIFA Orders Egyptian Club To Pay Junior Ajayi $70,000

FIFA has ordered Egyptian Premier League club, Smouha SC to pay Nigerian forward, Junior Ajayi $70,000.

Ajayi linked up with Smouha in October 2022 after severing ties with Libyan outfit, Al-Nasr Benghazi.

The 27-year-old however sustained an injury in a pre-season friendly against Canal Club the same month.

The versatile striker claimed he was left unattended to by the club and was also not paid his salaries.

FIFA has given now Smouha 15 days to pay Ajayi the sum of $70,000.

The player will be looking to revive his career again following persistent injuries.

