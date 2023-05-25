Flying Eagles Arrive Buenos Aires Ahead Brazil Clash

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles arrived Bueno Aires on Thursday afternoon from Mendoza ahead of their final Group D game with Brazil on Saturday.

The team played their opening two group games against Dominican Republic and Italy in Mendoza where they recorded two wins.

They will now end the group phase in Buenos Aires when they face the five-time winners of the U-20 World Cup at the Estadio Unico Diego Maradona in La Plata.

In their first game the Flying Eagles came from a goal down to beat Dominican Republic 2-1.

Against Italy, second half goals from Salim Fago and Jude Sunday secured the round of 16 ticket for Ladan Bosso side.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles have never beaten Brazil at the U-20 World Cup.

In five previous clashes, Brazil have won four (1983, 1985, 1987, 2015) with one ending in draw (2005).

