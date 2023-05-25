Flying Eagles Beat Italy 2-0 To Reach Round Of 16

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated Italy 2-0 in their second Group D game at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina on Wednesday.

The win means the Flying Eagles progress into the round of 16 with a game to spare.

Second half goals from Salim Fago and Jude Sunday made it back-to-back wins for Ladan Bosso-led side who pipped Dominican Republic 2-2 in their opening game.

They will end their group stage campaign against Brazil on Saturday, May 27.

After a tight first half, the Flying Eagles opened the scoring against Italy thanks to a header by Fago.

In the 95th minute Sunday the made sure of the three points by getting the second goal for the Nigerians.

The team had a scare in the 37th minute after VAR check for possible handball which was eventually waved off.

Meanwhile, Group B’s other game would see Brazil take on Dominican Republic later on Wednesday.

