Hajduk Split Win 8th Croatian Cup Title

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was in action for Hajduk Split who won the 2022/23 Croatian Cup title after a 2-0 win against Sibenik on Wednesday night.

Hajduk Split went into Wednesday’s final against Sibenik as holders of the Croatian Cup.

Awaziem saw action for 90 minutes as Hajduk Split landed their eight Cup title.

Hajduk Split are second behind Dinamo Zagreb who are the most successful team of the Croatian Cup with 16 titles.

In Wednesday’s final, Dario Melnjak opened the scoring in the 64th minute before Marko Livaja sealed the win with a 94th minute penalty.

Hajduk Split have now qualified for next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League.

Also on Wednesday night, Francis Uzoho’s Omonia won the 2023 Cypriot Cup after a 1-0 win against AEK.

Uzoho did not feature as he was on the reserve bench for Omonia.

An 85th minute goal by Iranian forward Karim Ansarifard helped Omonia defend the title which they won last season.

Also it is Omonia’s 16th Cypriot Cup…