It’s Europa League Title Or Nothing –Abraham

Roma forward Tammy Abraham is looking forward to defeating Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, May 31 at the Puskas Arena.

This is Roma’s second European final in two seasons after winning the European Conference League last season in it’s inaugural edition.

Abraham reckons the Europa league is the only European trophy he hasn’t won yet.

“I am excited we have a game on Saturday we have to prepare for,” Footbalitalia.com quoted Abraham as saying

“We want to win but we need to be confident for the final. We had the feeling of winning a trophy last season so we need to do this feeling again. It would be a dream to win, but to score and win would be extra special.

“This is an amazing club, it means everything to me and my team and the most important thing is to win the trophy. I think every trophy should be a motivation to everybody. Two years, two finals is a dream. It’s another competition I want to win, it’s the only (European trophy) left…