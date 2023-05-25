Mayweather Flaunts His Impressive Garage Of Supercars

Flamboyant boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather has unveiled his extensive car collection.

‘Money’ Mayweather took to Instagram to give his fans a tour of his 17 supercars in his 30-car garage.

The self-proclaimed ‘TBE’ (The Best Ever), who retired with a boxing record of 50-0, posted the video on Instagram alongside the caption: “The Money Team got homes all over the planet.

“At this particular property, it’s 17 cars in a 30-car garage.

“The two other garages hold 5 cars each. I like to call it May Theft Auto.”

In the video, Mayweather spoke about being confused over which car he wants to drive tonight, as he says: “I don’t know what we should take out tonight. We got so many choices, but it’s always gotta be black, always bet on black.

Throughout his illustrious career, the former five-weight world champion amassed a staggering fortune of over $800 million, making him one of the highest-earning athletes of all time.

