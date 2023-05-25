Olise Wins Crystal Palace’s Players’ Player Of The Season Award

Michael Olise has been voted Players’ Player of the Season 22/23 by his Crystal Palace teammates.

Olise was named Players’ Player of the Season at Palace’s end of the season award on Wednesday night.

The winger has been in electrifying form throughout the campaign, becoming the first-ever Palace player to record double digits for assists in an individual Premier League season.

His tally of 10 assists during 22/23 is bettered by only three other Premier League players. Four of those came in the 5-1 win over Leeds United in April, in which the 21-year-old became the youngest player to achieve such a feat.

Olise also scored twice: a memorable winner against West Ham United, which was voted Moment of the Season, and an outstanding injury-time free-kick to secure a point against Manchester United, which won Goal of the Season.

He has also been voted Player of the Month three times this season by supporters.

Presented with the award by teammate Ebere Eze at Clapham Grand,…