Pogba Welcomes Third Child With Wife

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has welcomed his third child with his wife, Zulay Pogba.

The French superstar took to Instagram to share the happy news with his fans, but didn’t reveal the gender of the newborn child,

Sharing adorable photos from his wife’s hospital bed, the proud father wrote: ‘’Al Hamdullilah. a new Pogba member has arrived .. so proud of my Queen @zulaypogba I’m so so so happy. #Daddyofthree

The former Manchester United midfielder also posted three photos of himself at Zulay’s bedside, celebrating the birth of their son.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he lifted his wife’s arm in celebration after welcoming their baby boy.

His other children are Labile and Keyaan.

Labile was born on January 3, 2019, the same year Pogba married his wife Zulay. The pair then had their second son Keyaan in 2020.

The arrival of their latest son comes after he sustained a career-threatening injury earlier this month.

