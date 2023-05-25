United Qualify For UCL After 4-1 Win Against Chelsea

Manchester United sealed their place in the Premier League top-four and a return to Champions League after hammering Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The win took United ahead of Newcastle United into third place, six points above fifth-placed Liverpool who now know they will be in the UEFA Europa League in 2023/24.

Going into the game against Chelsea, United needed just a point to confirm a top-four finish.

United ended the first half 2-0 up thanks to goals from Casemiro and Anthony Martial in the 6th and 45+5 minutes respectively.

In the 73rd minute United went 3-0 up after Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot while Marcus Rashford added the fourth on 78 minutes.

On loan forward Joao Felix then got a consolation goal for the Blues in the 89th minute.

Chelsea remain in 12th, on 43 points, guaranteed to finish the season with their lowest-ever Premier League points tally.

In extending their unbeaten run against Chelsea to a club-record 11 Premier…