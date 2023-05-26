2023 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Defeated Italy

Victor Eletu claimed playing as a team was a major factor in Flying Eagles’ victory against Italy on Wednesday night.

The Flying Eagles defeated Gil Azzurrini 2-0 at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza to seal a place in the Round of 16.

Two second half strikes from Salim Fago and Jude Sunday gave Ladan Bosso’s side victory in the keenly contested encounter.

Eletu picked their ability to play for each other as reason for the victory against the Italians.

“I know we can go far in this competition because we have a very good team. We played as a team today and that’s why we could beat a strong opponent like Italy,” the AC Milan youngster said after the game.

The Flying Eagles will face Brazil in their last group game in La Plata on Saturday.

