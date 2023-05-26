Ancelotti: Real Madrid Keen To Finish Season On A High

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti says the Laliga clash between his team and Sevilla on Saturday at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan will be full of quality.

The aforementioned game is a Laliga matchday 37 fixture.

Ancelotti says he will field a competitive line-up for the tie.

“We’ll try to give it our best as ever,” Real Madrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“We’re good from a morale point of view, the win over Rayo did us good. I hope we can win tomorrow as well. Tomorrow’s game would be hard fought and full of quality.

“We’ll put out a team and try to win the game, despite being without our usual forwards. It will be a competitive line-up because we have great players. We’re going to play hard with great quality.”

Los Blancos have accumulated 74 points from 36 Laliga matches this term and they are second in the division.

Real Madrid have won Laliga a record 35 times.

