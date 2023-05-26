Bendel Insurance Targeting CAFCL Ticket –Shaibu

Having qualified for next month’s Super Six playoff without losing a match in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), abridged league, Bendel Insurance FC’s aim is to qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shuaibu has stated.

Bendel Insurance, Remo Stars,

Enyimba International,

Rivers United, Lobi Stars and

Sunshine Stars will compete in the Super Six playoff to decide the 2023 NPFL Champion. The Super Six playoff has scheduled to hold at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos from June 3 until June 11 2023.

Speaking with the media after a visit to the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, in Abuja Thursday, the Edo State Deputy Governor stated that Bendel Insurance will be well supported to get one of the tickets to play continental football next season.

