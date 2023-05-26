Chelsea Will Be Back Next Season Fighting For Trophies —James

Reece James has expressed confidence that Chelsea will be back fighting for trophies come next season.

It has been a very poor season for Chelsea who will not be in any European competitions next campaign.

The Blues are currently 12th in the league table on 43 points.

They have only managed one win in their last 13 games.

For James it has been a forgettable campaign on a personal no thanks to injury setback.

In April the right-back was ruled out for the season due to hamstring injury.

However, he has expressed confidence that he will back stronger come next season.

“I won’t be back for the last game. It’s been tough for me. I’m sorry this season hasn’t gone as we all wanted,” he was quoted by Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“Next season I’ll be back stronger than ever and we will be back fighting for trophies”.

