Everton Won’t Give Up Relegation Fight – Iwobi

Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi admitted that Everton can’t afford to drop into Sky Bet Championship.

The Toffees have endured a tough campaign but will maintain their top-flight status with a win against Bournemouth in their final league game of the season on Sunday.

There are plenty of reasons for Iwobi and his team-mates to do it for themselves though, £100m of them – which is the calculated cost of losing Premier League status.

Read Also: West Ham Vs Leicester City: Iheanacho Fit, Ndidi Doubtful

Given Everton’s precarious financial situation, relegation could be even more catastrophic, fatal even, and Iwobi won’t even consider the possibility.

“Yeah, there is a massive gulf, and no disrespect to the Championship, but you don’t want to go in it,”he stated.

“Everyone sees the Premier League as the best league in the world, and that’s where we want to stay. Honestly we are not thinking about going into the Championship, not in my mind, I am just making sure next…