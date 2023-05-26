Flying Eagles Must Maintain Momentum

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has admonished the Flying Eagles to maintain the winning momentum against Brazil in the ongoing 2023 U-20 World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria on Wednesday night soared to the knock out stage of the tournament after they overpowered Italy 2-0 in the Group D matchday two clash in Argentina.

Salim Lawal’s diving header gave Nigeria the lead in the 61st minute and Jude Sunday sealed the victory against Italy in stoppage time, piling pressure on a team that started the tournament among the favorites.

With the team set to face a Brazilian side that trounced Dominican Republic 6-0 on Wednesday to keep alive its chances of advancing to the knockout stage, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that the players must maintain the winning mentality.

“I am really delighted with the performance of the Flying Eagles against Italy in the 2023 U-20 World Cup. It’s a much better performance compared to the game against Dominican…