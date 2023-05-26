Guardiola Lauds Brighton For Securing Europa League Spot

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has Applauded Brighton for securing Europa League qualification following the 1-1 draw with the Citizens on Wednesday, May 24 at the Falmer Stadium.

City took the lead through Phil Foden in the 25th minute from an Erling Haaland assist.

However Julio Encisco equalised for Brighton in the 38th minute.

Speaking to Sky Sports Guardiola referred to the clash as an exceptional game.

“Exceptional game. Congratulations to Brighton for their deserved qualification, to the Europa League” Guardiola said

“The game we played, 48 hours after we drank all the alcohol in Manchester , 48 hours later we behaved and we showed why we were the Champions against that team.

“We showed what we have done with and without the ball. I didn’t see one drop in our intensity and idea. They had chances, we had chances, we scored a goal, they scored a goal.

“Both teams want the ball, both teams want to press. The keepers are fundamental in the game. The…