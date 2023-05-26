Koretbet To Give Lucky Winners Free Tickets To Watch Napoli Home Games Live

Lucky winners stand a chance of winning free tickets to watch Serie A champions Napoli’s home games live.

This was disclosed at the relaunch press conference of one of Nigeria’s biggest betting platform Koretbet.

The relaunch was held on Thursday, May 25 at RJ4, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Present at the event were Chairman Koretbet, Mr Korede Adeyemi, Managing Director Koretbet, Mr Sylvester Odion and other top offficials.

Also present were Koretbet brand ambassadors which include socialite Cubana Chief Priest, Nollywood stars Bolanle Ninalowo, Elozonam Ogbolu, Linda Osifo, Bolaji Ogunmola, On Air Personality Nedu and first runner-up of the Big Brother Titans, Kanaga Jnr.

In his remarks, Odion stated that Koretbet is in partnership with Napoli which offers customers the opportunity to win big.
He said the relaunch of Koretbet is an opportunity to show customers exciting new features which gives them value for their money.

