Ligue 1 Club Lille Lead Orban Race

Ligue 1 club, Lille are now leading the race for KAA Gent forward, Gift Orban, reports Completesports.com.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Lille want the 20-year-old as replacement for their Canadian striker, Jonathan David.

David is expected leave the former Ligue 1 champions this summer.

Orban as scored 20 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions for Gent this season.

The Nigerian only joined the Buffalos from Norwegian second division club, Staebek in January.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be monitoring the player.

