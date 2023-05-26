Osimhen On The Same Level With Haaland, Lewando

Former Napoli and Udinese star Roberto Sosa believes Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is on the same level with Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Manchester City goal machine, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid.

Recall that Osimhen helped Napoli to claim the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years this season.

The Nigerian frontman sits atop the Serie A goalscoring charts with 23 goals in 30 matches and also impressed in the UEFA Champions League with five goals in six games.

However, in a chat with Sportitalia, Sosa said that Nigerian international worth more than €140m.

“Together with Lautaro, he’s the striker of the moment. I’m sorry not to include Vlahovic in this list. The Serbian is penalized by his coach’s play,” Sosa said to Sportitalia.

“If Osimhen had played for Juve, his performances would not have been different from those of Dusan.

“That said, the Nigerian is now at the level of forwards like Haaland, Benzema and Lewandoski….