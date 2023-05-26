Saraki Congratulates Flying Eagles After Win Against Italy

Former Senate President of Nigeria Bukola Saraki has congratulated the Flying Eagles after they overcame Italy 2-0 at the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

Salim Fago scored the first goal for Nigeria in the 61st minute and Jude Sunday made it 2-0 in the 95th minute.

Saraki took to Twitter to salute the team.

“With two brilliant goals from Salim Fago and Jude Sunday against Italy, our Flying Eagles keep soaring in the # U20WC! Well done boys!,” he Tweeted

With the win the Flying Eagles have qualified for the second round of the competition.

They top Group D after claiming two wins from two matches.

The Flying Eagles have never won the U-20 FIFA World Cup but were runners up in Saudi 1989 and Holland 2005.

