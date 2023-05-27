2023 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Seek Revenge Against Brazil

After a brilliant start to life in Argentina, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Brazil in their final group game with top spot in the group on the line. Head coach Ladan Bosso remained upbeat on his boys’ chances against the South Americans in his media engagement before the game.

Bosso revealed that while he and his team were happy to have achieved their first objective of reaching the knockout rounds, they remain hungry for victory and would not back down against the Brazilians, who thrashed Dominican Republic 6-0.

“We have been able to fulfil our first objective for this championship: getting to the knockout stages. We will take it one match at a time from now onwards. We don’t want to take it easy and lose against Brazil; that will not be good for our winning mentality,” Bosso said.

The coach also spoke about Nigeria’s far from ideal record at U-20 level against Brazil and provided hope that the country would pick up a first win over the South Americans.

“Yes,…