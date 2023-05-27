2023 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Defeat To Brazil

Complesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players in their 2-0 defeat to Brazil in La Plata on Saturday night
CHIJIOKE ANIAGBOSO 6/10
The goalkeeper looked a bit shaky in the game. Conceded twice after he was exposed by his defence.
AUGUSTINE NJOKU 5/10
His defending was not up to scratch in the game. The right-back couldn’t cope with the tricky Brazilian forwards.
DANIEL BAMEYI 5/10
A below-par showing from the captain. He was not at his best in the game.
ABEL OGWUCHE 6/10
Made a number vital blocks to make the scoreline more respectable. The centre-back was booked in the second half.
SOLOMON AGBALAKA 5/10
Another poor performance from the left-back who has struggled so far in the competition.
DANIEL DAGA 6/10
An above average showing from the talented midfielder. Daga was replaced in the second half by John Joshua.
VICTOR ELETU 5/10
The AC Milan youngster was largely anonymous in the game. He didn’t influence the game much.
SAMSON LAWAL…
