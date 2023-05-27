2023 U-20 W/Cup: NFF Motivates Flying Eagles With Cash Ahead Brazil Clash

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Mohammed Sanusi on Friday evening presented the sum of $1,000 to the Flying Eagles for their performance against Gli Azzurrini of Italy in the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.

Sanusi had made the presentation on Friday evening in Buenos Aires after the Flying Eagles last training session ahead of the team’s encounter against Brazil on Saturday in La Plata.

The NFF scribe also gave out $100 to forward Emmanuel Umeh, who assisted the opening goal against Italy, for his tenacity and resilience in the build-up. He further charged the seven-time African champions to remain focused and relentless in their bid to top group D.

“Gentlemen, I am here to salute you on behalf of the Nigeria Football Federation for your excellent performance against Italy on Wednesday. I am currently on my way back to Nigeria and hopefully, I will be back…