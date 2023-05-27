Birth Of A New NIS?  

I am delving into history.

The past has always been my compass into the future on the issue of the National Institute for Sports, NIS. This is because the past was glorious.

I was a part of that past. I was present at its birth in 1974.

I was a ‘fresher’ in the camp of the national football team that recruited a new set of Green Eagles from the first national sports festival in 1973.

I was one of the first set of ‘guinea pigs’ used in the experiments that were the foundation of the institute. The first set of student-coaches were drawn from the staff of the National Sports Commission that supervised the work of the institute, as well as some State Sports Councils.

The NIS opened its doors to Nigerian sports and sports development with great expectations.

The pioneer instructors and teachers were renowned sports experts drawn from various sports institutions around the world, with many of them coming from…