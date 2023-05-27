Brazil FA Charges U-20 Side Ahead Clash With Flying Eagles

Brazil Football Association has charged its U-20 side ahead of their crucial final World Cup Group D clash with the Flying Eagles of Nigeria today (Saturday).

The Brazilians need an outright win against the Flying Eagles to stand a chance of progressing into the round of 16.

After suffering a 3-2 loss to Italy, Brazil got their campaign back on track with a 6-0 win against Dominican Republic.

On their part, the Flying Eagles have already qualified for the knock out stage after victories against Dominican Republic (2-1) and Italy (2-0).

Looking forward to the encounter the country’s football body called on the players to secure the win.

“Brazil vs Nigeria day, a game that counts our classification for the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup

“We entered the field at 3 pm (7pm Nigerian time) at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, in Argentina.

“A victory guarantees us in the next phase and the leadership of group D.

“Let’s go together.”

Meanwhile, the group’s other game…