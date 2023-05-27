Brazil Will Go All Gun Blazing

Former Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal believes Brazil will come out gun blazing against the Flying Eagles in Saturday’s final group game of the ongoing 2023 U-20 World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria defeated Italy 2-0 on Wednesday to zoom into the knockout stages of the competition while Brazil bounced back to winning after losing 3-2 to Italy to trounce Dominican Republic 6-0.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that Brazil will be desperate for victory against a Flying Eagles side that have qualified to the round of 16 of the competition.

“I am delighted that the Flying Eagles have booked their place in the round of 16 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup. However, the game against Brazil will afford the Flying Eagles another opportunity to make a statement of intent.

“For sure, Brazil will come out gun blazing because they will be desperate for the three points if they are to qualify to the knockout stages.

“It will definitely be a tough battle but I expect…