Flying Eagles Must Approach Brazi

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has warned the Flying Eagles players to approach today’s 2023 U-20 World Cup clash against Brazil like a cup final.

Recall that Nigeria have qualified to the round of 16 of the competition after defeating Dominican Republic 2-1 and Italy 2-0 respectively. While Brazing will be desperate to pick the maximum points against Nigeria, having lost their opening game 3-2, before trouncing Dominican Republic 6-0.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Shorunmu advised the players to appraoch the game with a winning mentality.

“The game against Brazil is as important as every other game. Yes, Nigeria have qualified to the knockouit stages but then, we must approach Brazil game like a cup final.

“I know it won’t be an easy game but I am confident the players can get the job done against Brazi.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…