Haaland Named 2022/23 Premier League Player Of The Season

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Year in his debut season for Manchester City.

The Premier League made the announcement on their website on Saturday.

Haaland finished ahead of teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier.

The 22-year-old has scored 36 league goals in just 35 appearances – breaking a 29-year record for the most strikes across a Premier League campaign.

He has also contributed eight assists as well as helping City to a third consecutive Premier League title and the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League in June.

His 44 total goal involvements is the joint highest of all-time, equalling a record set by former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry in the 2002/03 season.

A City player has now won the trophy for four consecutive seasons with team-mate Kevin De Bruyne collecting it in 2019/20 and 2021/22 and Ruben Dias in 2020/21.

