Iheanacho Fit, Ndidi Doubtful

Leicester City manager, Dean Smith has declared Kelechi Iheanacho fit for the Foxes final league game of the season against West Ham United.

Iheanacho’s international teammate, Wilfred Ndidi is however doubtful for the game according to the gaffer.

Iheanacho returned to Leicester City’s starting line-up in the 0-0 draw at Newcastle United on Monday after missing the previous three games due to groin injury.

The forward was however replaced at the break by James Maddison.

Ndidi also featured from the start against the Magpies but was substituted in the second half after sustaining an hamstring injury.

“Kelechi is fine. Jonny Evans is fine. Ricardo Pereira, we scanned him and he’s fine. Wilf is the only question mark at the moment. He hasn’t trained yet since the injury,” Smith told a press conference.

Leicester City need to win the game and for other results to go their way…