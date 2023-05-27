It Will Be A Great Game- Brazil Star Anticipates Tough Duel Against Flying Eagles

Brazil midfileder, Matheus Cunha is anticipating a difficult test against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

The Young Selecao will look to secure a place in the Round of 16 at the U-20 World Cup when they do battle with the Flying Eagles in Plata on Saturday.

” I think it will be a great game. They will impose their game too, because they got two wins, but we are Brazil and we go in to always win,” Cunha told the country’s official website.



Ramon Menezes’ side thrashed Dominican Republic 6-0 on Wednesday night to get their campaign back on track after losing 3-2 to Italy in their first game.

Cunha stated that they are in confident mood and beating the Flying Eagles as well as securing top spot in Group D is their main objective.

“The thinking is positive. The group is happy and we are going to have a great training session to close the preparation and beat Nigeria and qualify in first place, God willing…