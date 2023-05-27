It Won’t Be An Easy Game — Brazil Coach Wary Of Flying Eagles

Brazil head coach, Ramon Menezes is expecting a difficult game against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

The South Americans will take on the Flying Eagles in their last group game at 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Saturday (today) in La Plata.

The Young Selecao need a win from the game to earn a place in the Round of 16 and possibly secure top spot in the group.

Having watched the Flying Eagles beat Dominican Republic and Italy in their first two games, Menezes insisted the West Africans will be a tough nut to crack for his side.

“African teams are traditional powerhouses at this level and Nigeria is one of them,”the tactician told a press conference ahead of the game.

“So we have to approach the game with caution seeing how they have been playing so far. It won’t be an easy game for us to win.”

The game will kick off at 7pm Nigerian time.

