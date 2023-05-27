Serie A: Troost-Ekong Grabs Winner In Salernitana’s Comeback Win Against Udinese

William Troost-Ekong scored with the last kick of the game as Salernitana rallied from 2-0 down to beat Udinese 3-2 in their final match of the season.

It was Troost-Ekong’s first goal for Salernitana following his arrival from Sky Bet Championship club, Watford in January.

Udinese took the lead on 25 minutes when Sandi Lovric found Marvin Zeegelaar down the left to score from a tight angle.

Ilija Nestorovski slotted home from six yards five minutes later to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

Salernitana got back into the game with Grigoris Kastanos firing into the far top corner two minutes before the break.

The hosts equalised in the 57th minute courtesy of Antonio Candreva’s ferocious finish.

Troost-Ekong volleyed home the winning goal against his former club deep into stoppage time.

Udinese duo, Isaac Success and Kingsley Ehizibue missed the game as a result of injury.

