Totti Backs Enrique To Become Osimhen’s Coach At Napoli

AS Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti has backed Luis Enrique to replace Victor Osimhen’s coach Luciano Spalletti at Napoli.

Totti worked under Enrique and Spalletti during his career at Roma and believes the former Barcelona boss would be ideal for the Serie A champions.

“He’d be perfect for Napoli. I like him, admire him and think he would do well,” Totti told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“Luis Enrique is a good and humble person. He has made history as a coach and footballer, and I think he’d be a good option for Napoli.”

On the similarity between Enrique and Spalletti, Enrique said:“They are similar in terms of style of play for how they organise training sessions.

“We’ll see if Aurelio De Laurentiis goes for Luis Enrique, but I think he’d be an excellent choice.”

It remains to be seen if Osimhen will work under Enrique if he eventually replace Spalletti at Napoli.

The Super Eagles striker is linked with some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs after…