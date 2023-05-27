WAFU Cup: Falconets Target Another Goal Rush Against Burkina Faso

‘It should be harvest of goals’, that is the latest song on the lips of Nigeria U20 women’s team, the Falconets, who will line out against Burkina Faso in the WAFU U20 Women Tournament in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Falconets have amassed 13 goals in two matches and are yearning for more.

The two-time World Cup silver-medallists are determined to take the wind off the sails of the Burkina Faso dames when both teams clash at the WAFU B U20 Women Championship inside the Paa Joe Stadium.

Burkina Faso’s U20 girls turned back their counterparts from Niger Republic 8-0, only three days after the Falconets had trashed the same team 7-0.

Both Nigeria and Burkina Faso have reached the tournament’s semi-finals, but the Falconets will insist on drawing the line between themselves and the fellow West African girls when the chips are down.

Both teams commence hostilities at the Paa Joe Stadium at 4pm, with…