Ajibade Features As Atletico Beat Madrid In Cup Final

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade was in action for Atletico Madrid who defeated city rivals Real Madrid on penalties to win the 2023 Copa de la Reina (Spanish women’s Cup).

Ajibade played for 90 minutes in the game which saw Atletico score two late goals to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

The game was then decided on penalty shootout after 120 minutes with Atletico winning 3-1.

It is Atletico’s second title and their first since beating Barcelona 3-2 in the 2016 final.

Ajibade has now won her second major title in Spain after landing the Super Cup in 2021.

The 23-year-old is expected to be part of the Falcons squad that will feature at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

