Bendel Insurance Pip Sunshine Stars, Reach Semis

Bendel Insurance are through to the semi-final of the Federation Cup following a 1-0 victory against Sunshine Stars at the Awka City Stadium on Sunday.

Imade Osehenkhoe scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the second half.

Sunshine Stars gave a good fight but couldn’t find their way back into game after conceding.

Bendel Insurance are now unbeaten in 22 games across all competitions this season.

The Benin Arsenals will take on the winner of Lobi Stars versus Warri Wolves clash in the last four.

Monday Odigie’s side will also face Sunshine Stars in the Nigeria Premier Football League playoff next week.

