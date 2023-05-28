Dybala Doubtful For Roma Vs Sevilla Europa Cup Final

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala is expected to feature in some capacity for Roma in the UEFA Europa League final showdown against Sevilla on Wednesday, May 31 at the Puskas Arena.

Dybala has been unfit since sustaining an ankle injury in Roma’s 3-1 Serie A defeat to Atlanta on April 24 at the Gewiss Stadium.

According to Pazzi di Fanta, the 29 year old was spotted in an intense warmup session on Saturday, May 28 and is tipped to make at least the substitutes bench for the encounter.

Dybala has netted four goals and provided one assist in 10 Europa League games this campaign

Roma have never won the Europa Cup but they were runners-up at the 1990/91 edition while Sevilla have won the Europa Cup title a record six times.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.