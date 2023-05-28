Flying Eagles To Face Hosts Argentina In Round Of 16

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will take on hosts of the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup Argentina in the round of 16, Completesports.com reports.

The game comes up on Wednesday, May 31 inside the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario.

The pairing was confirmed after the Flying Eagles finished as one of the third best placed teams.

After opening their campaign with wins against Dominican Republic (2-1) and Italy (2-0), the Flying Eagles lost 2-0 to Brazil in their last Group D game on Saturday.

Argentina finished top in Group A with nine points from three games.

In their first game against Uzbekistan, Argentina won 2-1, beat Guatemala 3-0 before spanking New 5-0.

The last time the Flying Eagles faced Argentina at the U-20 World Cup was in the final of the 2005 edition in the Netherlands.

A brace from Lionel Messi sealed a 2-1 win for Argentina against Nigeria.

