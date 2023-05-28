Iwobi Helps Everton Escape Relegation As Iheanacho, Ndidi Go Down With Leicester

Alex Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes as Everton edged Bournemouth 1-0, which saw them escape relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season on Sunday.

The Toffees needed an outright win to maintain their Premier League status.

After a frustrating first half, the deciding goal game in the 57th minute thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure who volleyed into the net after the ball bounced outside the box.

After 38 games in the league, Everton ended in 17th place on 36 points.

At the King Power, Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho provided an assist in Leicester’s 2-1 win against West Ham.

Unfortunately, it was not enough to help Leicester avoid relegation as they needed Everton to drop points against Bournemouth.

Ndidi was not included in the Leicester squad for the home game.

Iheanacho set up Harvey Barnes for the first goal on 34 minutes before Wout Faes made it 2-0 on 62 minutes.

With 11 minutes left to play Pablo Fornals pulled a goal back for West Ham.

The Foxes…