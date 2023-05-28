Moffi Bags Assist In Nice, Montpellier’s Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi bagged an assist as Nice came from a two-goal down to defeat Montpellier 3-2 in Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 15 appearance, has scored five goals and bagged three assists in the league.

The hosts early pressure was rewarded with a goal as Teji Savanier’s strike broke the deadlock in the 7th minute.

The French midfielder made it two from the penalty spot, and Montpellier looked like they would run away with a victory.

However, Nice stared the comeback in the second as Ross Barkley pulled one back in the 53rd minute, and in the 67th, Gaetan Laborde’s effort restored parity.

The forward completed the comeback in the 79th minute, assisted by Terem Moffi, to win all three points for Les Aiglons.

