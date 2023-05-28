Osimhen Set To Make Serie A History After Bagging Brace

Victor Osimhen scored two goals but it was not enough as Napoli surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Bologna in Sunday’s Serie A game.

Osimhen has taken his tally in the Italian topflight to 25 and is four ahead of closest rival for the golden boot Lautaro Martinez of Inter.

The 24-year-old is on the verge of becoming the first African ever to finish top scorer in Serie A.

The Super Eagles striker now has 30 goals in all competitions this season for the Serie A champions.

His appearance against Bologna was his 100th in all competitions for Napoli.

He joined Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Alexandre Lacazette as the five players who have scored 25 plus league goals in Europe’s top five divisions this season.

Osimhen broke the deadlock on 14 minutes, after intercepting a poor pass by Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski and slotted into an empty net.

In the 54th minute he grabbed his second after receiving a pass from teammate Bartosz Bereszynski and drilled his…