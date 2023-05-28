Plumptre Helps Leicester Escape Relegation

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre was in action for Leicester who pipped Brighton 1-0 away on the last day of the season to avoid relegation.

A second-half goal from Ava Baker resulted in Leicester finishing the 2022/23 campaign with a win.

Plumptre saw action for 90 minutes as she helped her defence hold on to late onslaught from Brighton and avoid the drop.

The win against Brighton saw Leicester became the first side to successfully overturn a seven-point deficit to ensure league safety in the top flight of English football.

The Foxes finished the campaign in 10 position on 16 points in the league he 12-team league.

Chelsea were crowned champions while Reading are the only team that was relegated.

