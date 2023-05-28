We Will Bounce Back- Bameyi Vows After Flying Eagles Loss To Brazil

Flying Eagles captain, Daniel Bameyi is upbeat the team will bounce back from the disappointing defeat to Brazil, reports Completesports.com.

Ladan Bosso’s side lost 2-0 to the Young Selecao in their last Group D game in La Plata on Saturday night.

Lean Pedroso opened scoring for the South Americans on 43 minutes nodding home from a corner kick.

Marquinhos doubled the advantage in first half stoppage time.

Bameyi couldn’t hide his disappointment after the game and vowed the team will bounce back in the Round of 16.

Read Also: 2023 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Defeat To Brazil

“It was disappointing that we lost,” the defender said in a post-match interview.

“We wanted to win to keep our winning record, but that’s football.

“We’re sorry we lost, while we appreciate the support of Nigerians.

“We will bounce back.”

Bameyi and his teammates will face either hosts Argentina or the United States of America in the Round of 16.

Copyright © 2022…