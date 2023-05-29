2023 U-20 W/Cup: Argentina Not Unbeatable  -Ex-Super Eagles Star, Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said hosts Argentina are not unbeatable ahead of their round of 16 clash with the Flying Eagles.

After finishing as one of the third best placed teams, the Flying Eagles were pitched with six-time U-20 World Cup winners Argentina.

The Nigerian team lost 2-0 to Brazil in their last Group D game on Saturday.

On this part, Argentina won all their three group games.

Despite the perfect record in the group stage, Udeze said it will be a very tough game for both teams.

“It’s going to be a very tough game,” the former Super Eagles star said on Brila FM’s Breakfast Show.

“Argentina is beatable so also the Flying Eagles are beatable but it is a case of who is well organised and who will take their chances.”

The last time the Flying Eagles faced Argentina was in the final of the 2005 U-20 World Cup.

Lionel Messi was the hero for the Argentines as he netted a brace both from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win.

