CAF Salute Nigeria, Gambia, Tunisia For Round Of 16 Qualification

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, Gambia and Tunisia for making it to round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

CAF took to their Twitter handle to celebrate the three African teams left in the competition.

“Three African teams are through to the #U20WC knockouts! keep making us proud 🙌.”

The Flying Eagles finished third in Group D and progressed as one of the third best placed teams.

They will take on hosts Argentina in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Gambia topped Group F and are drawn with Uruguay in the first knockout stage while Tunisia who placed third in Group E will face Brazil.

Meanwhile, AFCON U-20 winners Senegal crashed out in the group stage after finishing bottom.

