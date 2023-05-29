FA Cup Final: Ten Hag Must Cheat Like Mourinho To Overcome Man City -Rooney

Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney has told Erik Ten Hag to apply Jose Mourinho’s cheating tricks if he must overcome Man City in the final of the FA Cup.

Rooney says only a major “gamble” will see Ten Hag stop City from winning a possible Treble.

Pep Guardiola’s men are hoping to take a significant step closer to emulating Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary class of 1999 against the Red Devils next weekend at Wembley.

It will be their second trophy this campaign, after they pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title.

But Rooney feels Ten Hag needs to shake things up and take a leaf out of Jose Mourinho’s book if he is to cause an upset against City.

Rooney told The Times: “I’d try something similar to a tactic José Mourinho sometimes deployed in his first spell at Chelsea, where he would get the likes of Joe Cole, Arjen Robben and Damien Duff to take up ‘half’ positions where they didn’t come all the way back and defend when Chelsea were out of…