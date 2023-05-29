Falconets Dominate Group Stage Best Eleven

Six Falconets of Nigeria players made the group stage best 11 of the maiden edition of the U-20 WAFU B tournament in Ghana.

The best 11 of the group stage was posted on the U-20 WAFU Twitter handle on Monday.

Hosts Ghana has four players while Benin Republic has one player.

The six Falconets players who made the cut are goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi, Oluchi Ohaegbulem, Shukurat Oladipo, Jumoke Alani, Chinyere Kalu and Opeyemi Ajakaye who is the top scorer with six goals.

The Falconets will take on Burkina Faso in the semi-finals billed for Wednesday, May 31.

Ghana will face Burkina Faso in the second last four game.





Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.